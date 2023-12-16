SINGAPORE: On Friday (Dec 15), the Ministry of Health (MOH) noted the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in Singapore and announced more measures to protect the country’s healthcare capacity.

Along with opening a second treatment facility for COVID-19 patients, MOH is urging the public to take personal responsibility, including staying home when they feel unwell and wearing a mask in crowded public spaces, especially in indoor settings, or when visiting or interacting with vulnerable persons, as well as staying up to date with their vaccines.

From Dec 3 to 9, the number of infections rose to 56,043 cases, while the week before, it had only gone up by 32,035. The average daily hospitalisations due to COVID-19 have risen and are now at 350 from 225 the week before. There are also more average daily Intensive Care Unit (ICU) cases, rising to nine from just four in the previous week.

MOH noted that most infections are from JN.1, a sublineage of BA.2.86, the strain nicknamed “Pirola.”

However, the ministry added, “Based on the available international and local data, there is currently no clear indication that BA.2.86 or JN.1 are more transmissible or cause more severe disease than other circulating variants.”

However, due to the rising number of infections, MOH, to preserve healthcare capacity, is collaborating with public hospitals on contingency plans, including ensuring adequate manpower and deferring non-urgent electives to maximise bed capacity for urgent cases in need of acute care.

MOH is also opening a second COVID-19 Treatment Facility (CTF) at Singapore EXPO Hall 10. Eighty stable patients who don’t need ICU care will be able to receive treatment at this CTF along with the existing CTF at Crawfurd Hospital.

People who feel sick, especially with respiratory illnesses, should stay home until they have recovered, the ministry wrote, adding that “if they have to come into contact while unwell, they need to exercise social responsibility by wearing a mask, minimising their social interactions, and avoiding crowded places.”

Aside from masking in crowded public places, those travelling during the holidays should also wear a mask at the airport, ensure they have travel insurance and avoid crowded areas with poor ventilation. MOH also urged travellers to visit its Health Advisory for Travellers at www.moh.gov.sg/diseases-updates/travel-advisory for more information.

@ongyekung 🌎✈️ Travel season is upon us, but respiratory illnesses are also on the rise. So let’s take some precautions while travelling, including wearing a mask in crowded areas. Stay safe! ♬ original sound – Ye Kung Ong – Ye Kung Ong

Importantly, MOH is also urging the public to seek medical treatment at a hospital’s Emergency Department only for serious or life-threatening emergencies, as this would preserve hospital capacity for patients who need acute hospital care and allow those with severe illness to receive timely treatment.

More information from MOH’s advisory regarding COVID-19 may be found here. /TISG

Read also: Ong Ye Kung: SG can withstand current COVID-19 wave, but people should keep vaccinations up-to-date