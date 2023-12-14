SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung sounded reassuring when asked about the rise of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (Dec 13), saying that Singapore “can withstand this.” Nevertheless, he reminded everyone to be mindful to stay up-to-date with their vaccines, as well as to continue to practice good hygiene habits and to stay away from others when feeling ill.

On Friday (Dec 8), the Ministry of Health noted the increase in COVID-19 infections over the previous two weeks, with the estimated number of cases rising from Nov 26 to Dec 2 to 32,035, compared to 22,094 cases in the previous week. The ministry also said there is no indication that the variants circulating here are more transmissible or cause more severe disease. It added that while hospitalizations and ICU cases have increased, the numbers are not as high as during the pandemic.

Members of the media asked Mr Ong questions at the launch of a framework to prevent healthcare worker abuse on Wednesday. He noted that while there are now 5,000 cases a day and 560 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, less than 10 are in the intensive care unit. The number of hospitalized cases is still far below the 1,726 cases during the height of the pandemic.

“All in all, I think we can still withstand this. We have gone through over three years of pandemic, with all kinds of safe management measures,” he said, adding that after finally having gotten out of DORSCON Green earlier this year, “going back will be the last thing on our minds and also the last thing on Singaporeans’ minds.”

“But given the healthcare burden that we are shouldering, I think we can withstand this quite smoothly,” he added.

However, the Health Minister reminded people to practice good hygiene. He also said that when people feel ill, they should stay away from others, particularly the elderly, since other diseases, not only COVID-19, are going around.

“There are other viruses going around like adenoviruses, respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, mycoplasma, pneumonia, and so on. So as long as you’re sick, don’t come into contact and wear a mask when you go out.”

He also underlined the need to stay up to date with their vaccine schedules, especially for people over 60 or those with chronic conditions.

While 60 per cent of Singapore’s population has kept up with their vaccines, the scenario could change if this number decreases.

“If we do not continue to vaccinate, and we wait till next year, instead of 60 per cent, we have only 20 per cent that’s recently vaccinated. When another wave hits at that point in time, the impact will be greater, especially on the seniors.”

