SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health said on May 18 that the number of COVID-19 infections almost doubled from May 5 to 11, indicating that Singapore’s government is again “closely tracking the trajectory of this wave.”

However, MOH emphasized that there have been no signs that the variants of the virus that are currently circulating can cause more severe infections or are more transmissible than previous variants.

Nor is there an indication that immunity among people in Singapore has decreased.

“We urge the public to stay updated with COVID-19 vaccination to protect themselves against current and emerging virus strains and exercise personal and social responsibility to minimise transmission,” the Health Ministry said.

Many in Singapore appear to be taking a proactive approach to their health in relation to Covid-19.

The Straits Times reported on Monday (May 20) that rapid antigen kits (ART kits) have been selling out in drugstores after MOH’s latest COVID-19 announcement.

However, the pharmacies that ST spoke to said they are working to ensure a sufficient supply of ART kits.

MOH also said on May 18: “To protect hospital bed capacity and as a precaution, public hospitals have been asked to reduce their non-urgent elective surgery cases, and move suitable patients to care facilities like Transitional Care Facilities or at home through Mobile Inpatient Care@Home.”

From May 5 to 11, there were 25,900 cases, compared to 13,700 the week before. Also, the average daily hospitalisations from COVID-19 increased to 250, compared to 181 the previous week.

The average Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has stayed low at 3 cases per day, up from 2 cases the previous week.

The new Covid-19 variant, an offshoot of the JN.1 strain, is responsible for around 30 per cent of new cases in the UK and 25 per cent of new infections in the United States.

ART kits are still able to detect Covid-19 in spite of the virus’ many mutations that began to be discovered six months after the pandemic had broken out.

The United States National Institutes of Health’s Variant Task Force examined ART kits and said earlier this year that they “perform as well” as they did in previous years, although researchers continue to “test the tests” to ensure they remain effective.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the current infection wave should peak in two to four weeks, around mid to late June.

/TISG

