SINGAPORE: In a bid to bolster Singapore’s healthcare resilience, the country has launched Asia’s first fully automated mRNA production facility.

The new biofactory, capable of rapidly manufacturing vaccines and other critical treatments, will support Singapore’s response to health crises and advance local production of therapies for cancer and genetic diseases.

The facility, unveiled by Dr Tan See Leng, Singapore’s Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, represents a significant investment in biotechnology and strengthens the nation’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emerging health threats.

With cutting-edge automation, the facility can produce mRNA material for up to 100,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine daily, positioning Singapore to act decisively in future public health emergencies.

This development is also a critical step toward preparing for potential influenza outbreaks, including the H5N1 avian influenza.

The versatility of mRNA technology means that the facility’s output can be quickly adapted to address different viral threats, providing a robust defence against evolving pathogens.

Singapore has already invested around $97 million to cement its role as a leader in nucleic acid drug therapy, focusing on both research and commercialization.

This facility complements those efforts, aligning with the country’s broader goals to advance biomedicine in the region and foster innovative healthcare solutions on a global scale.