mira-rajput-shares-throwback-pic-with-pragya-kapoor,-dubs-them-‘bump-twins’

India — Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is a star on Instagram. Pictures from her family life as well those with her friends are a big hit online. On Monday, she shared a throwback picture with director Abhishek Kapoor’s wife Pragya from the time they were both pregnant.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “Bump twins! Sham & Zi!”. Mira had re-shared the picture, originally posted by Pragya, who did AMA on Instagram. A user had asked Pragya if Mira and she were twins. The user wrote: Are you and Mira Kapoor twins? Btw, I truly adore you both.” Replying to the user, Pragya had written: “Pregtwins for sure”. She also tagged Mira with the post.

Mira and Pragya are good friends and Mira shared pictures of them together or of their children’s play dates. Back in 2019, Mira had shared several pictures of her daughter Misha playing on the beach with Pragya’s son Isana. The kids looked identical with tiny head buns as they played beach football. Pyagya had in fact jokingly called them ‘Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Zinedine Zidane’ after the famous football players.

More recently, Mira had shared a bikini picture of hers from her recent trip to Goa and had written: “Bikini bodies are like Avocados. You wait forever for it to get ready, and it takes just a day for it to go bad #dreaming.” Commenting on the picture, Pragya had written: “Hot mama. Damn girl!”

Mira's husband Shahid, meanwhile, will be seen next in Jersey. The sports drama will see Shahid as a cricketer. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Shahid had previously shared several photos and videos from his net practice sessions. The actor is now prepping for his digital debut with filmmakers Raj and DK.

