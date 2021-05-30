Maria Cordero says her late husband ‘visited’ her after his death and ate the food she cooked for him

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Last November, Hong Kong singer and cooking show host Maria Cordero, 67 was left brokenhearted when her husband Rick da Silva died in his sleep after a three-year battle with lung cancer. Cordero, who is affectionately known as Fei ma, shared on a recent radio show that da Silva has “visited” her at home more than one instance after he died. According to her, he visited her for the first time on the seventh day after his passing.

She said: “That night, I cooked the food he loved [and went to bed]. When I woke up, the rice was gone and the bread was half-eaten.”

When her friends said that it was the work of mice, Cordero was insistent that it was her husband’s spirit as “it’s impossible that mice wouldn’t leave traces after stealing food”.

The cooking show host also revealed she’s seen da Silva’s spirit in the wee hours of the morning, reported 8days.sg.

“He often appears between 3.30 am and 4 am,” she said. “Our dogs are always so happy to see him that they wag their tails too. Sometimes, I also see Rick in my dreams. I’ve spoken to him and told him how much I miss him.”

According to Cordero, da Silva once even expressed his unhappiness with her by “playing with the air conditioning” when she tried to sell his beloved camera one day.

He also makes his presence known to her in other ways. “Whenever I can’t find something at home, I’ll yell, ‘Hubby, stop messing around!’ and once I turn around, the thing that I was looking for will be right there,” said Cordero. “I’m not making up a ghost story. My husband has always been very mischievous, and I know him best. I’m sure that he’s still here by my side.”

Born on February 18, 1954, Maria Cordero, nicknamed Fat Mama is a singer, actress, TV host and DJ from Hong Kong. She grew up in Hong Kong. She also has her own cooking show, Maria's Kitchen on Cable TV. Her fans nicknamed her "Fat Mama".

