The limited edition BTS McDonald’s meal is now available

Seoul — Attention BTS Army! Now it is finally time to get your hands on the much-anticipated BTS Meal at McDonald’s.

Yes, you heard that right. Your favourite K-pop band and fast-food chain have collaborated to come up with a limited-edition meal. This is a unique “tour” where different countries in the world get a chance to dine on a special menu chosen by the septet. Starting off on May 26 in the US as well as Malaysia, the signature order consists of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries® medium Coke® and, debuting in the US, Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces.

This is the first time a celebrity signature order will be available in over 50 countries. All around the globe, people will be able to join BTS in celebrating many happy memories with the restaurant as they enjoy these special and delicious meals. This signature menu is only available for a limited time, reports Allkpop.

Fans in the US can order the BTS meal at the restaurant, through contactless mobile order and pay in the McDonald’s App, at the Drive-Thru or via McDelivery. Since its launch in Malaysia, BTS Army has been queuing up at restaurants and netizens reported that the McDonald’s online delivery site faced high traffic on the day of the BTS Meal release. The BTS Meal starts from RM17.83 (S$5.71) but resellers are cashing in on the craze by offering its used food packaging for sale online.

A seller was found on Shopee offering the set with an empty paper bag, paper cup, nugget box and two dipping sauces for RM59.90 (S$19.18) The listing explained that the sauces will expire in August 2021 and the set does not contain any other food items.

There were also other sellers that offered the same set of items with prices ranging from RM15 (S$4.80) to RM21.90 (S$7) including free BTS merchandise, as reported by The Star.

Meanwhile, on Carousell, sellers are also offering McDonald’s The BTS Meal food packaging set for between RM10 (S$3.20) and RM25 (S$8). As of May 28, there is also one selling from RM888 (S$284).

One seller listed the price of a paper bag for RM50 (S$16) while another offered the paper cup for RM35 (S$11). These items are described as "limited edition", with one seller offering to iron out the crumples in the paper bag.

