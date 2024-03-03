Man with “no role model” in life asks for “genuine adulting advice to survive in Singapore”

SINGAPORE: A man with “no role model” in life took to social media to ask for “genuine adulting advice to survive in Singapore.

Sharing that he is tired of the clichéd mantra of “study hard, get a job,” he asked, “I’m used to living on my own terms but I clearly don’t know what I’m doing so I’m hoping some useful adulting advice can help me survive.”

The responses poured in, offering a mix of life lessons, insights, and straightforward advice for anyone trying to make their way through the challenges of adulthood in Singapore.

One user dropped a nugget of wisdom, saying, “IQ determines your floor. EQ determines your ceiling.” — a reminder that while intelligence sets the baseline, emotional intelligence can elevate one’s potential in going through life.

Another challenged the conventional Singaporean checklist of achievements – good school, good job, partner, house, car – advising users to throw it out the window. “Live life at your pace,” she said, stressing the importance of individual journeys.

“At the end of the day, you are the one living your life. If you put yourself in the mindset that you are behind and need to catch up, you will make yourself miserable. Also money is not the most important thing, happiness is,” she added.

She also advised to “buy some experience” by travelling, building more skills but reminded him to spend within his capabilities. “Being able to enjoy life while being debt free is the most freeing experience,” she said.

One user shared that “no one has it all figured out at 30, or even 40” and that everyone is just trying their best and “winging it.” He offered three golden nuggets, emphasising not to be a money slave and that there should be a balance between earning comfortably and maintaining a social life.

He also cautioned against accumulating debt and advised on financial planning from one’s first salary. More than that, he highlighted the importance of choosing the right life partner, with the blunt assertion that a toxic relationship can break your entire life.

“Comparison is the thief of joy. Especially in Singapore. Don’t compare salary, don’t believe everything you see on social media,” he added.

Another user chimed in, emphasising cherishing moments over material possessions. “Some things are just not meant to be there forever,” he wisely noted. He shared that regrets stem from missed opportunities rather than judgments from others.

Adding a touch of reality, another user suggested a thought-provoking perspective:

“The average selfish person is happier than the average selfless person. I’ve seen so many people give away everything they have, when they haven’t even got much, then complain why their bank balance is always zero.” /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos