SINGAPORE: After an individual using a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) inadvertently knocked his leg, one man took to social media to complain that not only are there too many PMA users these days but some demand that others give way to them, especially in crowded areas.

In a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Friday (Jan 31), the man clarified that he is not against PMAs but pointed out that users need to practice safety first, especially after the mishap he had just experienced.

He wrote that just that morning, a PMA user came up from behind him and bumped into him. He noted that, fortunately, the user had not been going very fast, otherwise, he could have been knocked down completely and injured. The post author added that there should be “enforcement” from the Land Transportation Authority (LTA).

The post author added two photos of PMA users, one who was in a queue at a grocery store, highlighting that there was not a lot of room on either side of the user. The other picture was of a woman on a PMA outside of a storefront row, with her device taking up half of the pathway.

One group member commenting on the post opined that there’s a lack of regulations regarding PMA use, which may be a concern due to the rising number of older people in Singapore.

Another said she had seen a whole family riding on one PMA, which appears to occur more frequently.

Some commenters agreed that while there are people who genuinely need the devices, there seem to be others who are abusing the privilege.

While PMAs are not allowed on streets, they may be used on cycling paths, public footpaths, and many indoor spaces, including grocery stores and shopping malls. IN December 2023, however, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel said that their speed limit be reduced from 10 kmh to 6 kmh.

In the context of announcing new PMA regulations, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng noted that footpaths are primarily for the use of pedestrians, with bicycles and PMAs as exceptions.

And, as PMAs are larger and much heavier than bicycles and are allowed to be used in even more locations, they must be safely and responsibly used by those who need them.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the post author for further comments or updates.

