SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after seeing someone on their personal mobility aid (PMA) at a crowded food court. She further claimed that the person parked the device and then walked around without any help to buy some food.

“Then she sped off through the food court amidst lots of diners,” wrote a Facebook user who goes by Sen LY on the platform on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Sunday, Aug 25.

“Are personal mobility devices allowed in shopping centres?” Ms Sen asked, explaining that she had been at the Food Republic at Parkway Parade when she saw the PMA rider, a woman who looked at least middle-aged, if not elderly.

“Looking at the size of the device, why was this allowed? What if it hit someone in the crowded food court?” she wrote, also attaching photos of the woman on the PMA, although Ms Sen ensured that her face could not be seen.

Ms Sen’s post started a lively debate, with some commenters agreeing with her concerns about the dangers PMD riders could pose, especially in crowded areas. Others, however, spoke up on behalf of those who have physical handicaps or are differently abled.

One commenter claimed that many PMA users are seen in the heartland and at heartland malls and said they could be hazardous to children in crowded spaces.

“Need to stop these as they think they own the pavement where pedestrians are walking,” another replied, while one Facebook user pointed out that when they are parked, they block the way for others.

Some commenters, however, pointed out that these devices are needed in Singapore, where society is ageing. In contrast, others argued that some people with disabilities can walk only short distances but cannot handle longer walks, which is why they need these devices.

Another argued that the woman could have used a wheelchair instead of a PMA in the crowded food court.

While PMAs are not allowed on streets, they may be used on cycling paths, public footpaths, and many indoor spaces, including grocery stores and shopping malls. Last December, however, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel said that their speed limit be reduced from 10 kmh to 6 kmh. /TISG

