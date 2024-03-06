Speed limit of PMAs to be lowered from 10 to 6 km/h

SINGAPORE: In Singapore news today, the speed limit of personal mobility aids (PMAs) will be decreased from 10 to 6 kilometres per hour, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said during the Committee of Supply debates on Tuesday (March 5).

“First, the speed limit of all PMAs will be lowered from 10 to 6 km. Some have shared that this may be too slow. For some perspective, 10 km/h is a running speed, whereas our typical walking speed is between 4 and 6 km/h. 6 km/h is a brisk walking speed, and it is definitely not an average walking speed, as mentioned by Mr Dennis Tan.

It is a speed that even some able-bodied people may not be able to sustain for an extended period,” he added.

The new regulations are targeted to be implemented “around 2025” when legislative amendments are made to the Active Mobility Act. This would give retailers and users enough time to make necessary arrangements.

In a speech titled ‘Balancing Connectivity, Safety, and Inclusivity While Promoting Gracious Behaviour,’ Mr Baey tackled a number of topics, including connectivity and safety, as well as issues pertaining to PMAs.

In the context of announcing new PMA regulations, Mr Baey noted that footpaths are primarily for the use of pedestrians, with bicycles and PMAs as exceptions.

And, as PMAs are larger and much heavier than bicycles and are allowed to be used in even more locations, they must be safely and responsibly used by those who need them.

In January, Workers’ Party MP Dennis Tan (Hougang SMC) asked the Transport Minister to reduce the speed limit of PMAs to 6 km/h based on the recommendation by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel.

He followed this up with a question concerning whether the recommended speed limit would allow PMA users to cross all roads safely, including roads with two or more lanes in each direction.

Mr Baey clarified on March 5 that for existing PMAs with a speed limit of 10 km/h, there’s no need to replace them or stop using their devices, but PMA owners must ensure that they don’t ride them faster than 6 km/h.

When it’s time to replace their existing PMAs, the next one they get should have a speed limit of 6 km/h.

“Meanwhile, there are various ways for users to gauge their speeds and ensure they are within the limits. They can use free mobile applications, or get a speedometer for less than $10.

More simply, if you find yourself riding faster than those walking around you, you are likely to be above the limit,” he added.

Mr Baey's full speech may be read in full here.

