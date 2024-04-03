In the House

WP MP Gerald Giam asks how MOM will ensure new jobs go to Singapore citizens and residents

ByAnna Maria Romero

April 3, 2024

SINGAPORE: In Parliament on Tuesday (April 2), Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam asked Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng how MOM would ensure that the majority of new jobs created this year would go to Singapore citizens and residents, including those aged 40 and above.

The Aljunied MP said this in the context of non-residents making up 83,500 of the 88,400 total employment growth last year and the amount the government spends on job creation.

Dr Tan clarified the issue, beginning by saying that “a net increase in foreign employment means that jobs are not going to Singaporeans” is a “fundamentally misguided” view.

MOM’s focus, he added, is whether Singaporeans who want to find employment can do so.

Last year, the country’s resident employment rate was 66.2 percent, the fourth highest rate among economies in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Also, Singapore’s unemployment rate (2.7 per cent) and long-term unemployment rate (0.7 per cent) have stayed low.

See also  Shouldn't it be mandatory for workers in dormitories to be vaccinated? Netizens on Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory issue

“So we are close to full employment. In fact, the Government has invested much effort in safeguarding resident employment.

To illustrate, over the 2020-2022 period, where COVID-19 had an impact on our economy and labour market, resident employment growth remained robust, increasing by more than 110,000 while non-resident employment declined by 3,000,” he added.

The Manpower Minister also mentioned the importance of staying “open to complementary foreign labour to meet the demands of our growing economy and our businesses.”

In 2023, the majority of work permits and passes given were for sectors such as construction.

“These are not typically the type of jobs that Singaporeans want to do,” noted Dr Tan.

Only 22.4 per cent, or 18,700 jobs, are from Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass holders and the total number of these holders is still lower than before the pandemic.

While resident employment is at 4,900, Mr Giam mentioned that MOM had given no breakdown concerning whether these are professional, manager, executive, or technician (PMET) jobs.

See also  Residents Express Concern to Jamus Lim About Rapid Price Rises Impacting Daily Life

Read related: In Parliament: Tan See Leng says 62% of PMET jobs have gone to locals, up from 55% in 2016

The minister said, “The growth last year in EP and S Pass holders exceeded growth in resident employment as … non-resident PMET employment is still recovering from the pandemic.”

“The larger proportion of growth attributed to EP and S Pass holders last year did not affect PMET resident employment at all,” he added. /TISG

Read also: Gerald Giam calls for Select Committees to examine each Ministry’s policies, but Indranee Rajah says there’s no need

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

In the House

Support for WP MPs’ warnings against “Singapore washing”

July 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the House

IRAS discovered 166 cases of tax avoidance; set to recover S$60M ABSD and surcharges

May 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the House SG Politics

Govt says it has no plans to increase annual leave for now

April 5, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Celebrity

BTS Jimin’s birthday sparks fire in ARMYs worldwide to make donations and give back to humanity and nature

October 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa steals hearts worldwide for her free performance at the Global Citizen Festival; proceeds also went to charity

October 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Featured News In the Hood

“East-West line! Not rainproof!” — Passenger complains but gets schooled by Singaporeans on how the rain enters the train

October 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

“It has to be your life calling” — Grab CEO Anthony Tan reveals his top secret to success for entrepreneurs

October 14, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.