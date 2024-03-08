SINGAPORE: In Parliament on Thursday (Mar 7) Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) called for Select Committees that would examine the policies of each Ministry, something that is present elsewhere, such as Australia and the UK.

At present, Singapore’s Parliament has seven Standing Select Committees, none of which are specific to individual Ministries. The UK, meanwhile, has select committees for every government department. Australia has House Standing Committees on Health, Employment, Education and Training, and others.

“These Select Committees examine each Ministry’s policies, spending and administration. They are empowered to inquire into and report on any matter referred to them by the House or a Minister. The Committees may call in subject matter experts to give testimony and answer questions from Members that can inform their considerations,” Mr Giam said, calling on Parliament to set up Standing Select Committees for each Ministry or group of related ministries.

These would be made up of MPs from all political parties represented in Parliament. He added that the Select Committees could make recommendations to Parliament before Bills and Motions are debated and voted on by all MPs.

“This process will lead to more informed and constructive debate, and better decision-making in Parliament. The Committees thus help to contribute to more effective governance, build political consensus, and strengthen national unity,” said the MP.

In her reply, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah asked whether countries that have a “multitude of select committees” are “necessarily better governed.”

“Do they necessarily have better outcomes? Are their parliaments more efficient? Is their government more trusted?” she asked, adding “I would venture to say no, not necessarily, to all of those questions.”

She suggested that with Singapore’s proven record of governance, transparency, and lack of corruption, more Select Committees would not be productive, especially as it would take time away from the MPs, on top of taking up more resources.

“Creating standing select committees for every ministry will do little to enhance accountability or increase productivity or efficiency. What we have is a system that works. When the ministries have a policy, it is brought to Parliament, either (by a) motion or during the budget debate, which has a broader overview… and you must remember )that) a select committee is really a mini version of Parliament as a whole,” she added.

When asked by Mr Giam to clarify whether or not select committees lead to better governance and trust, Ms Rajah said that existing processes already allow for holding the government and ministers to account. /TISG

