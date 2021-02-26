Man dies in train incident in tunnel near Kallang MRT station

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A man was killed on Thursday night (Feb 25) when a train hit him in the MRT tunnel near Kallang MRT station. The incident disrupted train services on the East-West MRT Line between Bugis and Aljunied.

It is unknown how the man entered into the eastbound tunnel from a portal area at Lavender as the area is closed off with high fences in place to prevent unauthorised entry.

SMRT announced via a Facebook post before midnight on Thursday that a man had been run over by a train near Kallang MRT station on the East-West Line towards Pasir Ris.

They had learned about the incident earlier that evening when a train captain reported hitting an object near Kallang MRT station at around 9.00pm.

Around 150 metres from Kallang MRT station, the station manager found a man lying motionless.

“SCDF and the police were immediately activated. We are saddened that the person was subsequently pronounced dead and we convey our deepest condolences to the family. SMRT Care Team was deployed to render assistance,” the post read.

SMRT added that train services were suspended between Bugis and Aljunied stations in both directions and that more than 80 people were deployed to assist commuters stranded by the disruption.

Announcements were also made to let commenters know that needed to take alternative routes. Free regular and bridging bus services were deployed and operated until the service ended.

The incident is being investigated by the police, to which SMRT is assisting.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force also said it had received an alert at around 9.35pm.

A person was pronounced dead on the scene by a paramedic from SCDF.

Labour Member of Parliament Melvin Yong (Radin Mas SMC) said in a Facebook post on Thursday night that the National Transport Workers’ Union has reached out to the affected rail workers and will provide mental and emotional support.

He wrote that he was “deeply saddened to hear about an incident tonight, where a person had entered the tunnel near the Lavender station and unfortunately lost his life,” adding that he was certain the Land Transport Authority would review the circumstances behind the incident.

“I hope that we get an understanding of how this incident managed to happen,” wrote Mr Yong.

/TISG

