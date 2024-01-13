SINGAPORE: In response to public dissatisfaction over the fact that the new e-card readers at MRT gantries will not display the balance on the card, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has said that this feature is technically feasible but will slow down the speed and flow of passengers at stations and buses, leading to longer queues.

The issue arose after the LTA announced the discontinuation of traditional stored-value E-Link cards. Many users reported their inability to view card balances with the new system, causing inconvenience for those unfamiliar with the accompanying app and for those who prefer to see their card balance as they enter and exit public transport, to plan their top-ups.

According to an LTA spokesperson, the EZ-Link system processes user information and transactions in the back-end system rather than at the gate or card reader. When utilizing the new EZ-Link card, it takes several seconds for the card readers to retrieve and display balance and deduction details from the back-end system.

“Technically, it is possible to do this, but it will slow down the speed of passengers entering and exiting,” said the spokesperson, highlighting the potential impact on passenger queues due to the large volume of commuters on the subway and buses.

The LTA emphasized the functionality of the new EZ-Link app, designed to provide users with a variety of information, including fare details for each trip, card top-ups, and trip history.

LTA assured that passengers can still check their trip details and card balance at ticket vending machines located at MRT stations and bus interchanges. By tapping the new EZ-Link card at these machines, users can instantly view their balance and recent trip fares.

As of the end of last year, two-thirds of adult passengers have adopted the new EZ-Link system, marking a transition away from the traditional stored-value cards as the older system nears the end of its service life for adult passengers.

To facilitate the transition, the LTA has implemented measures such as deploying service ambassadors at MRT stations and bus interchanges. These ambassadors assist passengers in upgrading their EZ-Link cards, downloading the app, and accessing balance and trip details at ticket vending machines. Staff at ticket offices or passenger service centers are also available to provide additional assistance.