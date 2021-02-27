Man attacks teen, calls him a virus, damages his phone

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A sudden attack took a teen by surprise when one man started yelling at him, physically harming him, and throwing his phone into a nearby drain at around 10.30pm on Tuesday (Feb 23) on a section of the road near the Bedok Community Centre.

The teen ended up needing medical treatment due to the wounds he sustained in the attack.

The attacker, whom the teen described to Lianhe Wanbao as a man in his 50s, allegedly called the nineteen-year-old victim a “virus” several times.

The incident occurred as the victim as on his way to the gym at Bedok Community Centre. He had been walking behind the man, his wife, and their young child.

Suddenly, the man turned and shouted “virus” at the teen.

And when the teen questioned the older man, he said he was in conversation with his wife.

However, this led to a fight between the two, with the man continuing to call him a “virus” and insulting him throughout their altercation, the teenaged victim alleged.

The older man is said to have punched and scratched the teen, giving him a bloody arm.

And when the teen tried to take a video of the man, the attacker took the teen’s phone and threw it into a nearby drain.

The fight between the two only ended when some bystanders started helping the teen.

They also called the police to report on the matter.

The teenaged victim said to Lianhe Wanbao that the man then told the bystanders that the teen was a virus and that they should not believe his version of events.

”It made me so mad,” he told the Chinese daily. The other party was really terrible.”

However, after he heard that the police had been called, the man and his family left quickly.

The teen then proceeded to the hospital for medical treatment.

He found out that his phone, however, would not start as water from the drain had entered it.

The teenaged victim told Lianhe Wanbao that he had moved to Singapore at age 12 and that he had never had such an experience as he did with the man who called him a virus.

AsiaOne, which also reported on the incident, has confirmed with the police that the attack is being investigated by the police.

