Moon Byul of MAMAMOO is significantly transforming her musical trajectory by embracing her identity as a vocalist rather than solely as a rapper.

This pivotal shift is exemplified in her upcoming debut solo full-length album, ‘Starlit of Muse’, scheduled for release on February 20 KST, where Moon Byul emerges as a multifaceted artist.

In a recent interview in Seoul, Moon Byul expressed her enthusiasm about returning with a full-length album after almost a decade since her debut.

She emphasized her intention to break away from the confines of being categorized merely as a rapper within MAMAMOO, aiming to reveal her authentic self and showcase her musical prowess.

Exploring new dimensions of her artistry

Moon Byul delved into vocal and dance training during the album’s preparation to transcend her rapper persona, bridging the gap between rap and vocals.

This endeavour allowed her to explore new dimensions of her artistry and significantly expand her vocal range.

Moon Byul’s efforts to redefine her musical identity have earned praise, notably from fellow MAMAMOO member Solar, who lauded her vocal abilities.

Overcoming initial concerns about live performances, Moon Byul gained confidence through dedicated practice and support from her team.

With her debut full-length album, Moon Byul seeks to present herself as a muse and highlight her artistic evolution. Across nine distinctive tracks, she aims to defy expectations and showcase the boundless possibilities of music.

Desire to explore diverse genres

Looking forward, Moon Byul envisions a continuous musical journey, expressing a desire to explore diverse genres and eventually pursue a career as a band vocalist.

She aims to provide audiences a varied musical palette while remaining true to her evolving artistic vision.

Ultimately, Moon Byul aspires to release music that offers solace and tranquillity, reflecting her personal growth and evolving tastes.

As she matures as an artist, she remains dedicated to her passion for music and anticipates sharing her journey with a global audience.

Moonbyul is widely recognized for her strong rap skills and unique vocal tone. She debuted as a solo artist in May 2018 with the single “Selfish” and has since released three solo albums and several singles.