Cha Eun Woo successfully hosted his solo fan concert, ‘2024 Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator],’ at Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Stadium on the 17th.

After a hiatus of over two years, the artist returned to the ‘Just One 10 Minute’ brand performance, delivering an elaborate show with previously undisclosed special stages, showcasing the event’s upgraded scale.

Themed ‘Mystery Elevator,’ the concert featured Cha Eun Woo adopting the role of an elevator master, providing entertainment through a unique concept and various reverse-charm surprises for the audience.

The opening set the tone with bold song choices, including a personalized rendition of Lee Hyori’s ’10 Minutes,’ the eponymous track, and the charismatic performance of ‘F***king great time’ from his debut solo album ‘ENTITY.’

Promising his fans

Expressing his gratitude, Cha Eun Woo stated, “I promised to meet you in a bigger and cooler venue. I prepared a fan concert for the first time to show more of my stage as a singer.”

He fulfilled this promise by showcasing all the songs from his solo album, such as ‘STAY,’ ‘WHERE AM I,’ ‘You’re the best,’ ‘With You Alone,’ and ‘Memories,’ raising the concert atmosphere to its peak.

Cha Eun Woo performed ASTRO’s ‘First Love’ and ‘Love so Fine’ from OSTs to connect intimately with fans, moving through the concert hall seats.

The elevator-themed segment brought excitement with activities like ‘Eunu Editing Shop,’ a three-part heart set, spaced flirting, the ‘Love Lee’ challenge, and interactions as a call centre worker, even featuring surprise appearances by ASTRO members MJ and Jinjin.

Emotional moment for Cha Eun Woo

The emotional conclusion saw Cha Eun Woo expressing gratitude, tears welling up as he shared, “This concert was a big challenge for me as it was a place where I showed many stages alone, including songs from my first solo album.”

During the encore, an unexpected video featuring fan messages was revealed, leaving a lasting impact.

His recent solo album, ‘ENTITY,’ released on the 15th, has gained widespread acclaim, topping iTunes charts in 21 regions and the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart.

Cha Eun Woo plans to continue the ‘Mystery Elevator’ tour across various regions, including Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Japan, Singapore, and Indonesia.