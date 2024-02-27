MBC’s “Wonderful World” has revealed additional stills showcasing Cha Eun Woo’s remarkable transformation for his role!

Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO plays Kwon Sun Yool, whose life takes a rough turn after dropping out of medical school, leading him to unexpectedly cross paths with Eun Soo Hyun.

This emotional thriller follows Eun Soo Hyun (Kim Nam Joo), a woman seeking revenge after the tragic loss of her son. When the legal system fails to deliver justice, she takes matters into her own hands.

Kwon Sun Yool undergoes a dramatic change, hitting rock bottom and becoming entangled in a life of crime after losing his family.

Despite appearing to work at a junkyard, he secretly serves as the subordinate of politician Park Hyuk Kwon (Kim Joon). Cha Eun Woo’s portrayal of Kwon Sun Yool departs from his usual gentle roles.

Various rugged aspects

The recently released stills capture the intense gaze of Kwon Sun Yool, showcasing various rugged aspects such as being covered in sweat, donning his work uniform, and riding a motorcycle.

In discussing his character, Cha Eun Woo shared, “Kwon Sun Yool is rough and dark, yet meticulously plans his life. The character’s unique vibe, intertwined with his challenging life, is captivating.

Viewers can witness a different facet of me compared to what they’ve seen before.”

Being natural

“I aimed to be as natural as possible, focusing on sincere acting. Emotional portrayal took precedence, and I approached each scene contemplating Sun Yool’s emotions and script-informed feelings. I remained alert throughout filming,” he added.

“Wonderful World” is set to premiere on March 1 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Cha Eun Woo, born Lee Dong-min, is a South Korean singer and actor who has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his talent and good looks.

Born March 30, 1997, Cha Eun-woo debuted in 2016 as a K-pop boy group Astro member, known for their vibrant sound and charming personalities. He serves as a vocalist within the group.