In the 10th episode of the JTBC Saturday-Sunday drama ‘Doctor Slump,’ Park Hyungsik and Park Shin Hye reignited their on-screen romance with a kiss, setting a new record with a viewership rating of 9.8%.

The storyline witnessed the rekindling of the relationship between Jeong Woo (Park Hyungsik) and Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin Hye) as they realized that being together was the only remedy for their lingering emotional struggles.

The heartfelt kisses marking the official reunion of the ‘WooNeul couple’ resonated warmly with the audience, generating an explosive response.

Ratings have steadily ascended

The 10th episode achieved a remarkable viewership rating of 8.2% nationwide and an impressive 9.8% in the metropolitan area, securing the top spot among all general and cable programs.

This marked a significant surge compared to the initial episode’s 4.0% nationwide and 4.8% metropolitan area ratings. The ratings have steadily increased despite a temporary decline during the Chinese New Year holiday.

The poignant conclusion of the episode, featuring a sweet kiss between the lead characters, not only heightened viewers’ anticipation for the evolving romance but also hinted at the narrative trajectory that Jeong Woo and Nam Ha-neul would continue to explore.

Struck a chord with audience

A particularly impactful moment came from Jeong Woo’s mother, Gong Wol-sun (Jang Hye-jin), who conveyed profound encouragement to Nam Ha-neul.

This realization prompted Jeong Woo to reflect on his actions, acknowledging the need for a more subtle and calm form of consolation rather than pushing forcefully.

Nam Ha-neul’s reflective narration, emphasizing the importance of quiet comfort, struck a chord with the audience.