JTBC’s “Doctor Slump” offers a glimpse into the challenges faced by Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye in its upcoming episode.

“Doctor Slump” revolves around a romantic comedy plot involving two former rivals who unexpectedly become each other’s support during a dark phase in their lives.

Park Hyung Sik embodies the character of Yeo Jung Woo, an esteemed plastic surgeon whose successful career faces an unforeseen setback following a peculiar medical incident. Conversely, Park Shin Hye assumes the role of Nam Ha Neul, a dedicated anesthesiologist contending with burnout syndrome.

Spoiler alert ahead!

In the latest developments, the characters of Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo, who briefly enjoyed an adorable romance, left viewers heartbroken by parting ways in the previous episode.

Newly released stills from the upcoming episode showcase the aftermath of their breakup, marking the first time the two doctors experience their struggles separately.

Yeo Jung Woo, after a hiatus, returns to the operating room, visibly battling nerves as he confronts the traumatic memories of a patient’s death and the subsequent framing incident that led to his struggles with PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder).

Struggling to sleep

On the other hand, Nam Ha Neul is depicted struggling to find sleep, hinting at the emotional toll the breakup has taken on her. Despite being the one to initiate the separation, her misery is palpable as she lies in bed, gazing at her phone.

In a subsequent set of images, Nam Ha Neul appears to embark on a blind date with an unidentified man, possibly in an attempt to move on from her past relationship.

However, the cold atmosphere suggests that neither party is genuinely interested in the other.

To unravel the destiny of Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo after their separation and to see if they will reunite, don’t miss the upcoming episode of “Doctor Slump” airing on February 24 at 10:30 p.m. KST!