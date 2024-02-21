;
‘Marry My Husband’ breaks record in viewership ratings as tvN wraps up the show

ByLydia Koh

February 21, 2024

The final episode of the tvN drama ‘Marry My Husband,’ aired on February 20 KST, set a new viewership record, achieving a nationwide rating of 12% on paid platforms, surpassing its previous peak.

In the metropolitan area, the rating reached 12.5%, marking a remarkable accomplishment. The series concluded with a heartwarming wedding pictorial of the main characters, Kang Ji Won (played by Park Min Young) and Yoo Ji Hyuk (played by Na In Woo).

Photo: Instagram/tvN

‘Marry My Husband’ narrates the story of Kang Ji Won, who, after a tragic death, revisits the past, seeking justice and a second chance at life.

Adapted from a popular webtoon, the drama features a star-studded cast, including Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Song Ha Yoon, Lee Yi Kyung, and BoA.

Spoilers ahead

A number of storylines were resolved in the last episode, one of which saw Song Ha Yoon’s character Jung Soo Min being apprehended for her crimes.

The central characters, Kang Ji Won and Yoo Ji Hyuk find happiness together, welcoming twins into their lives and embracing a future filled with hope and love.

The heartwarming conclusion resonated with viewers, symbolizing a fresh start and newfound joy for the characters.

‘Marry My Husband’ is a very special and adored drama since it left the audience feeling fulfilled as Kang Ji Won and Yoo Ji Hyuk reflected on their journey.

Japanese version

In exciting news for fans, the production team revealed plans to create a Japanese version of the beloved drama.

Collaborating closely with Japanese counterparts, efforts are underway to ensure a seamless transition while maintaining the essence of the original storyline for the Japanese audience.

Park Min Young began her acting career in 2006 and gained wider recognition with her role in the historical drama “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” in 2010.

ByLydia Koh

