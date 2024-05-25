SINGAPORE: Cutting contact with someone you have feelings for is never easy, but one Singaporean man recently made this tough decision after discovering the girl he liked was already in a relationship.

He shared his story on the NUSWhispers Facebook page, explaining that he met her in a university class and had no clue she was taken, as her Instagram and Telegram profiles showed no signs of a relationship.

They chatted on Telegram, and he even invited her to a concert, to which she agreed. However, what seemed like a promising connection took an unexpected turn during their coffee hangout.

“She told me halfway during the hangout she will be going out with her boyfriend and his friends for vacation. Ngl, I was shocked and almost did not know what to say. Note she did not mention she had a bf at all throughout.”

“I asked her whether her bf was comfortable with us hanging out 1 to 1. She replied yes and he knew me as we are from the same course, but did not want to reveal him as he wanted his privacy and was sure I would know him if she said.”

Despite her assurances, he decided to stop meeting with her alone to avoid misunderstandings.

“Real reason is that I find myself catching feelings and didn’t think it would end well. I told her we can still hangout as a group with friends and she can still text me if she needed anything. ”

“Not sure if I did the right thing but just wanted to get this off my chest and puzzled why girls do this.”

“You are a good guy and you definitely did the right thing.”

Many people praised the man for respecting her relationship, upholding the unspoken “bro code,” and having the maturity to take a step back despite “catching feelings.”

“You are a good guy and you definitely did the right thing,” said one netizen. “You’re a good man, self aware,” said another.

Some individuals criticized the girl, accusing her of stringing the man along and being unfaithful to her partner. They believed that her actions were misleading and could cause unnecessary heartache.

One netizen described her as the “type of girl who is unsure of herself and does not know what she wants.” He then advised the man to avoid this type of girl unless he enjoyed drama and complicated life.

On the contrary, some argued that the girl likely had no intentions of complicating matters and was simply treating him as a friend.

They posited that she probably viewed their relationship as solely a platonic friendship.

One netizen asked, “What’s wrong with going out as friends regardless? Did she not explain to you her situation? It’s just friends, lah.”

