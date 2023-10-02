Rate of SG single women in their 40s decreased

SINGAPORE: Recent statistics released by the Singapore Department of Statistics have unveiled a significant shift in women’s relationship status in their forties in 2022 compared to the previous year. According to the data, there has been a noticeable decrease in the number of single women in their forties, with several intriguing trends emerging.

In 2021, the Department reported that approximately 22 percent of Singaporean women aged 40 to 44 and 19 percent of women aged 45 to 49 were single. However, these percentages have declined in 2022, with the figures dropping to 19 percent and 17 percent, respectively, for the same age groups. This decrease suggests that many women in their forties are entering into relationships.

Matchmaking agencies in Singapore have also reported interesting findings and noted that over 70 percent of women participating in blind dates are in their forties. Furthermore, these women seem to exhibit a more positive attitude towards finding a potential partner through blind dates when compared to their male counterparts.

Another intriguing statistic is that 20 to 30 percent more women are signing up for blind dates than men, indicating a proactive approach towards seeking companionship among Singaporean women. In a large blind date event held earlier this month, 75 percent of the female participants were between 35 and 49.

Additionally, one dating site reported a consistent uptrend, revealing that 20 percent more older women have signed up for matchmaking services each year, starting from 2021. This suggests a growing desire among mature women to explore potential relationships through online matchmaking platforms.

Beyond relationship status, the data also highlights an interesting trend in education. The rate of single women with higher education in Singapore has shown a notable increase of 3.5 percent compared to a decade ago. This implies that educated women may be choosing to focus on their careers and personal development before entering into serious relationships.