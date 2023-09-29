Man has 2nd thoughts after his GF hardly does housework

SINGAPORE: A man dating his girlfriend for nearly two years started having second thoughts after he realised she barely did any housework while at home. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the man said that he and his girlfriend had begun to talk about applying for a Built-To-Order (BTO) flat and marriage.

“I’ve been staying over at her place during the weekends to spend more time with her and keep her company. But here’s the thing, leh, after closely observing her these years, I realize she hardly does any housework when we’re at her crib. Like, zero, nothing, sia. Now, I’m starting to have doubts whether she’ll even chip in with the house chores if we settle down together, you know what I mean?” the man wrote.

He added that he loved his girlfriend but did not want to be the only one doing the housework when they got their place in future. “I just want to, like, share the load. How should I approach this topic with her, ah? Any advice?” the man asked other netizens. Netizens who commented on his post seemed to be rather sarcastic.

Some suggested he marry a maid. Others said this: “If you can’t even bring up the topic about housework easily, then maybe yall are not ready. You’re only there during the weekends, don’t be too quick to judge. Even if you find out that she really doesn’t do housework, just hire a helper. If you can’t afford one, then either accept the fact that you’ll be the one to do it or find another more suitable partner”.

Another commenter said: “I can tell you before I moved out, I did little to no chores because I had a helper since young. Once I have my own place, I realised I enjoy cooking and learnt to be proficient in cleaning as I don’t like to live in a messy home too. This is one of the things that only you will find out when you have your space. Some parents never thought of training their children to have basic life skills. Can you imagine watching kids go eat pepper lunch and look shocked that they have to ‘cook’ their own meats? Best to have this conversation with her”.