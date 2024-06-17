Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Labelling our social workers as “woke social justice warriors” is irrational, irrelevant and inappropriate

ByLetters to the Editor

June 17, 2024

Dear Editor,

I read with some concerns about The Independent Singapore’s featured news: Singaporeans slam netizen who mocks local activists as “woke SJWs” (May 23).

There are some strange phenomena and inequalities in any era and place in society.

This will require the joint participation of all parties, such as policy leaders, employers, trade union leaders and social workers, to find out the root cause or the key points of the problem and actively cooperate to solve it.

So, labelling social workers as “woke social justice warriors” for their social obligations seems an exaggeration or a misnomer.

For example, we shouldn’t compare outstanding and influential contemporary figures such as Mahatma Gandhi and the outstanding and far-reaching founding father of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew, even though their achievements and struggles had similarities because they were also different in many aspects.

So, we cannot generalise it. Their merits and demerits should be evaluated and positioned or concluded by historians.

See also  Pro-LTTE group surfaces in Malaysia, warn police not to stop its activities

As far as any social activists know the nature, objective and the entrusted social responsibility of their projects well, and not to violate or cross the red lines of the law, we should respect and pay tribute to their time and efforts devoted to the benefit of the entire society or human beings.

The most important thing is that we must analyze from an objective perspective whether the reports and opinions of today’s social activists are true, well-founded and logically meaningful.

If all of the above are met, we should respect their opinions and rights. There’s no need to be picky and sarcastic.

Thus, it is meaningless, irrational, irrelevant and inappropriate for the netizen, namely LaksaTang on Reddit, who posted a meme featuring a two-panel comparison, juxtaposing historical figures with contemporary Singaporean activists.

Anyway, I agree that comparing historical and modern figures overlooks the context, complexity and challenges unique to each era.

Teo Kueh Liang

See also  Designer calls out fashion's richest man on Thunberg attack

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore

Got a juicy story to share? Came across a gross injustice that needs to be heard? Want to have your opinion on current events made known? Email us your story with details and proof! Make your voice known! news@theindependent.sg

ByLetters to the Editor

Related Post

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | The reason why young couples nowadays would rather adopt fur kids than give birth to children

August 11, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Can my spouse stay home without a job if I earn S$15-20K/month in Singapore?

August 4, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Key factors to consider before enrolling in a degree program to avoid disappointing return on investment

July 29, 2024 Letters to the Editor

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

Uncle got “S$50 on his mind” while riding on bus — Singaporeans share hilarious theories behind elderly man’s DIY cash headband

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Travel

“You have my word” — Johor Chief Minister says he will “personally address” Singaporeans’ “painful” Vehicle Entry Permit concerns

September 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man, 30, with $70K in savings, asks how other Singaporeans managed to save $300K by age 35

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid suffers verbal abuse from her employer for not writing down all her chores and how long it took to complete them

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.