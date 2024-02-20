In the latest instalment of ‘Marry My Husband,’ the relationship between Jung Soo Min (portrayed by Song Ha Yoon) and Park Min Hwan (played by Lee Yi Kyung) takes a dark turn.

Spoiler alert! You’ve been warned…

In preceding episodes, Kang Ji Won (portrayed by Park Min Young) uncovered the notion that destiny unfolds as it must, with events from the past repeating themselves, albeit with interchangeable roles.

The 15th episode, broadcast on Feb 19, unfolds as Jung Soo Min discovers Park Min Hwan’s extramarital affair with Oh Yu Ra (played by BoA).

Interestingly, in a past life, it was Kang Ji Won who witnessed Park Min Hwan’s affair with Jung Soo Min, but fate switched their roles this time.

Plans to murder

Adding to the complexity, in their past lives, Park Min Hwan had taken out a life insurance policy on Kang Ji Won, seeking to profit from her demise.

In a parallel twist, Park Min Hwan repeats this sinister act, taking out a life insurance policy on Jung Soo Min with plans to murder her for financial gain.

Executing his plan, Park Min Hwan kidnaps Jung Soo Min and brings her to a pension for his nefarious scheme. However, Jung Soo Min regains consciousness just in time, leading to a fierce physical altercation between the two.

Twist of fate

During the struggle, Jung Soo Min manages to overpower Park Min Hwan, echoing the fatal action he committed against Kang Ji Won in the past.

In a twist of fate, Park Min Hwan meets his demise, mirroring the destiny of Kang Ji Won’s previous life.

As the episode concludes, Jung Soo Min is on the run, eventually reaching Kang Ji Won’s home with thoughts of vengeance consuming her. The tension builds, setting the stage for an intense and dramatic confrontation in the upcoming episode.