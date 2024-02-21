It’s fascinating to hear about Jisoo’s significant career move in establishing her own agency, BLISSOO, to manage her solo activities.

This step showcases her growth as an artist and highlights her entrepreneurial spirit and desire to create a space that reflects her artistic vision and brings happiness to her fans.

It’s also notable that Jisoo joins fellow BLACKPINK members Jennie and Lisa in venturing into solo projects with their respective agencies, ODD ATELIER and LLOUD. This trend indicates the members’ individual ambitions and the trust they have gained in their solo endeavours.

Jisoo as main vocalist, songwriter and composer

As a member of BLACKPINK, Jisoo has been an integral part of the group’s success, contributing as the main vocalist and as a songwriter and composer for some of their songs.

Her solo debut with the single album “ME” in March 2023 showcased her unique vocal style and artistic vision.

Given BLACKPINK’s international success and influence in the Korean Wave, Jisoo’s solo activities will likely garner significant attention and support from fans worldwide.

She is committed to creating special and meaningful experiences for her fans through BLISSOO, emphasizing joy and happiness as the core of her artistic expression.

Success of individual pursuits

Fans will undoubtedly be excited to see how Jisoo’s solo career unfolds under her own agency and to witness the continued success of each BLACKPINK member in their individual pursuits.

BLACKPINK has made a significant impact both in South Korea and internationally since their debut in 2016. Their agency, YG Entertainment, strategically formed the group, and the members – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa – have collectively become a global phenomenon.

“Square One,” their debut single album released in August 2016, featured the songs “Boombayah” and “Whistle.” Both tracks were highly successful, and “Boombayah” notably became their first number-one song on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, showcasing the group’s early success and establishing their presence on the global music scene.