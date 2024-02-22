BTS’ J-Hope has given fans a sneak peek into what’s ahead in his upcoming album and documentary series, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1.

BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled a set of five photos for J-Hope’s special solo album on Feb 22 at midnight KST. Titled J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 Preview Cut, these images have been eagerly anticipated since releasing the Promotion Schedule a few days ago.

The preview shots showcase the BTS rapper and main dancer in an urban/street style. The series captures him effortlessly displaying his signature baggy outfits, hoodies, and bucket hats.

Aligned with the album’s theme, the snapshots feature him posing against street walls or the iconic backdrop of New York City and the Brooklyn Bridge. His wardrobe blends vibrant and neutral tones, with one particularly striking snap captured in classic black and white.

Journey across the different countries

The text outlines each location in the image’s detail, tracing the journey of the Arsonrapper from Seoul to his hometown in Gwangju and even abroad to New York and Paris.

These images, excluding the white frames, have also been shared on the fan community app Weverse. These stills from the Preview Cut are the first teaser release before the album’s actual release under the Album Promotion Schedule.

The special album will be released on March 29, 2024, at 1 pm KST, while the six-part documentary series will be available from March 28 at midnight KST.

Highly anticipated solo project

On Feb 19, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the Promotion Schedule for J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, eliciting excitement among fans globally.

Described as a Special Album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 marks the highly anticipated solo project of the artist, featuring six tracks.

Simultaneously, the accompanying documentary series promises to present promotional material and “trail J-Hope’s dance journey,” documenting his exploration and encounters with street dancers in Paris, New York, Osaka, Seoul, and Gwangju.

Fans are invited to join him on this journey through TVING and Prime Video.