;
Celebrity

BTS’s J-Hope shares teasers for his new album: Hope on the Street Vol. 1

ByLydia Koh

February 22, 2024

BTS’ J-Hope has given fans a sneak peek into what’s ahead in his upcoming album and documentary series, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1.

BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled a set of five photos for J-Hope’s special solo album on Feb 22 at midnight KST. Titled J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 Preview Cut, these images have been eagerly anticipated since releasing the Promotion Schedule a few days ago.

The preview shots showcase the BTS rapper and main dancer in an urban/street style. The series captures him effortlessly displaying his signature baggy outfits, hoodies, and bucket hats.

Aligned with the album’s theme, the snapshots feature him posing against street walls or the iconic backdrop of New York City and the Brooklyn Bridge. His wardrobe blends vibrant and neutral tones, with one particularly striking snap captured in classic black and white.

Photo: Instagram/Big Hit

Journey across the different countries

The text outlines each location in the image’s detail, tracing the journey of the Arsonrapper from Seoul to his hometown in Gwangju and even abroad to New York and Paris.

See also  BTS may be first K-pop stars to legally skip military service, but not everyone approves

These images, excluding the white frames, have also been shared on the fan community app Weverse. These stills from the Preview Cut are the first teaser release before the album’s actual release under the Album Promotion Schedule.

The special album will be released on March 29, 2024, at 1 pm KST, while the six-part documentary series will be available from March 28 at midnight KST.

Highly anticipated solo project

On Feb 19, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the Promotion Schedule for J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, eliciting excitement among fans globally.

Described as a Special Album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 marks the highly anticipated solo project of the artist, featuring six tracks.

Simultaneously, the accompanying documentary series promises to present promotional material and “trail J-Hope’s dance journey,” documenting his exploration and encounters with street dancers in Paris, New York, Osaka, Seoul, and Gwangju.

Fans are invited to join him on this journey through TVING and Prime Video.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

Suzy reflects on her 14 years of musical adventures: A journey of melodies & memories

December 7, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

What made Jungkook of BTS think of using Ian as his stage name at one point?

December 5, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BTS Jin turns 32! Let’s ‘Happy’ up his Birthday bash with a deep dive into his solo album

December 4, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Home News

Singapore’s resident employment rose 4,000 in Q3, retrenchments drop to 3,050

December 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Temasek introduces S$10B private credit platform

December 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

H1 2025 GLS programme to yield 8,505 private housing units, 4.5% increase from H2 2024

December 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Sports

A blow for Lions as Song Ui-Yong, and Thailand-based players unavailable for AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

December 9, 2024 Khalis Rifhan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.