Maid wants $2.5K advance salary; employer wants to know if they’re obliged to give as they’re worried helper might “do something funny with our young kids”

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers, the woman wrote that her maid had been working for her for eight months. “Few days back she wanted to advance her 2.5k. When asked for the reason, the money will be used for the downpayment for her house”, she wrote. She explained that the maid asked for $500 to be deducted from her salary for the next five months to make up for the advance payment.

“Should we as employers be obliged to advance her pay? Also, we are afraid if we don’t she would do something funny with our young kids. Appreciate all of your feedback on this matter”, the woman wrote, asking others in the group for advice.

On the Manpower Ministry (MOM) website, under allowable salary deductions was the following: “For recovering advances, loans, overpaid salary or unearned employment benefits.

For advances, your employer can deduct your salary in instalments spread over not more than 12 months. Each instalment should not exceed 25% of your salary for the salary period. For loans, your employer can deduct your salary in instalments. Each instalment should not exceed 25% of your salary for the salary period. For overpaid salary and unearned employment benefits, your employer can recover the full amount from you”



Netizens who commented on the post wrote that while it was common for helpers to ask their employers for loans, the latter was not obliged in any way.

