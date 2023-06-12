Maid keeps opening employers’ parcels, despite repeated reminders, she lies about it and replies rudely

SINGAPORE: A frustrated employer took to social media after their helper kept opening all their delivered parcels.

In a post to a Facebook support group for helpers and employers, the employer wrote: “Just asking for opinion if anyone will still continue to keep a helper who open your parcel without your permission?” She added that the basic level of trust for her helper was lost and she said that her maid was “utterly hopeless and rude”.

“Work is work but i really hate people who intrude in people’s personal life. Full of lies when things happen or i observe n question… why always got such people who think their mdm or sir are stupid enough to listen to their nonsense or lies”, the employer wrote.

Other helpers and employers who commented on the post suggested that the woman send her helper back if she continued doing it after three warnings. Many helpers also said that they had never ever attempted to do such a thing themselves.

Here’s what they wrote:

Earlier this year, another frustrated employer took to social media asking others for advice on dealing with her rude helper.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group, the woman asked: “how do U deal with rude maids? When u tell them an instruction, they go hmm and never look at u. I would prefer a yes mdm. If I m lucky, she will say yeah”.

She explained that she had asked her maid earlier to reply nicely and respectfully but said the helper was still rude “on top of her forgetfulness and lack of bonding with kids”.

Read the full story here:

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg