Kind employer wants to enrol her maid of 12 years into diploma course even though she “finished high school poorly”

SINGAPORE: An employer who wanted to enrol her maid in a Diploma course took to social media asking how she could do so.

In a post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman said that her Filipino maid had worked for her for 12 years. “I’m wondering if she could enrol to take a certified Diploma course. I think she finished high school poorly. Has anyone enrolled their helper back into school? What courses could she take? I’m thinking nursing or culinary”, the woman wrote.

Earlier this month, a foreign domestic helper who came to Singapore 11 years ago took to social media to share that though she went through struggles, she managed to upskill and now becomes a Healthcare Assistant.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic helpers, the woman wrote: “I never thought that my decision to come to Singapore 11 years ago will led me to this wonderful journey. Have no experience at all only determination, i challenges myself how well and how strong i am to work abroad, coping with different cultures and environmental that totally different with mine”.

The maid wrote that her first five years in Singapore were hardly smooth, and she went through a few different employers for various reasons. “Until one day i met her, my kind and supportive employer who saw my passion and dedication to my work. She is offering me to go for courses, and she paid half of the fee that time. One her advice i still remember up to this day is ” i believe with your hard work, your passion, your kindness one day you can aim what you are looking for..” And here i am now..” the maid wrote.

