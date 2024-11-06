SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT released a joint statement on Tuesday (Nov 5), announcing that train services will be temporarily adjusted at Tanah Merah, Simei, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Expo, and Changi Airport stations from Dec 7 to 10.

“During this period, there will be no train service at Simei as well as between Tanah Merah and Tampines stations,” said the LTA.

Train services will be interrupted to facilitate the connection to the new East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID), scheduled to open in 2026.

According to the statement, the service adjustment is necessary because connecting EWL tracks to the ECID requires a continuous window to remove 80 metres of existing tracks, sleepers, and third rail along the existing EWL viaduct.

After the removal, new turnout tracks that connect to the reception track leading to the ECID will be installed, followed by re-installation of the third rail and power cables.

Then, the signalling, power, and communications systems will be tested.

For safety reasons, no trains will be allowed to operate as the work is carried out.

A shuttle bus service will be provided between Tampines, Simei, and Tanah Merah on the affected dates.

Shuttle 7 will run at a frequency of 3 to 5 minutes, from the first to the last train, with fares following the same fare structure as trains.

Commuters may also use the existing public bus services to connect to other stations along the Downtown Line (DTL) and EWL.

LTA and SMRT added that closing the stations between Tanah Merah and Tampines will impact other parts of the EWL, including the stretch between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations, as well as between Tanah Merah and Changi Airport stations

Trains that travel eastbound from Tanah Merah to Pasir Ris before turning around to provide westbound service will not be able to do so between Dec 7 and 10.

However, shuttle trains will operate at the following intervals for commuters travelling between:

Tampines and Pasir Ris stations, every 5 minutes

Tanah Merah and Expo stations, every 8 minutes

Expo and Changi Airport stations, every 11 minutes

“During the closure, the affected MRT stations and bus stops are expected to be crowded, and journey times may be longer.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and refer to LTA’s MyTransport.SG mobile app, as well as LTA’s and SMRT’s social media platforms for updates.

Station staff will be available at affected stations to assist commuters during the train service adjustment period,” the statement read.

They may also check out posters or brochures at the stations regarding alternative travel options from the passenger service centres at all North-South, East-West, and Downtown Line stations.

“Where possible, commuters passing through the affected EWL stations are strongly encouraged to consider alternative routes via the DTL and other MRT lines, as this may result in shorter travel times,” the statement added. /TISG



