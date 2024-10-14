SINGAPORE: The East-West Line appears to have had a run of bad luck of late, from a lengthy disruption from Sept 25 to 30 to a much shorter one last Thursday (Oct 10).

Most recently, passengers seem to have been subjected to a very wet floor due to rain showers, but many believe this is hardly due to poor construction or maintenance.

On Monday morning (Oct 14), Don Seah posted two photos on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group page taken from a cabin on the East-West Line, showing a floor with rivulets and small water pools.

The post author captioned the photos with, “1st world transportation. East-West line! Not rainproof!”

One of the women in the photos even sat with her feet up so as not to get her shoes wet, but since the cabin was fairly empty, no one had to stand in the pooled water.

Mr Seah’s post sparked a debate among group members, some of whom wrote that these incidents happen and are nothing to complain about.

“Eh deh. Your first day? Heavy rain will cause the water to come inside MRT la. Duh,” wrote one, who added that this has been happening since the first day of the trains’ operations, and no one has complained.

“It’s really pouring today. Even the rainproof seals will leak inside. So why don’t we appreciate our transportation system and the crew for uninterruptible service,” wrote another.

One wrote that commuters’ dripping umbrellas cause water to pool on the cabin floors, not leaky ceilings. Another pointed out that the rain comes in when doors open at stations when trains make a stop.

“Come on, when your house door and window open during heavy rain with strong wind, sure will get splashed,” they added. “It is wet because people walked in and out of the train,” another wrote simply.

One argued that there was no water leaking from the ceiling or walls.

Another commenter suggested that the post author was expecting too much, while a netizen asked, “Which country’s transport is weatherproof?”

Others, however, weren’t buying all these explanations.

“I don’t remember any train I’ve ever sat in getting wet during rain,” wrote one.

Another seemed to agree, writing, “Getting from bad to worse… Last time, no matter how heavy the rain was, I had never seen this situation.”

