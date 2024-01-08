SINGAPORE: The Land Transportation Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (Jan 8) the opening of the Seletar Link Flyover at 2:00 pm on Jan 22. The new flyover is sure to be good news, especially for motorists from Punggol and Sengkang.

The Seletar Link Flyover is a new connection from Seletar Link to the Tampines Expressway (Central Expressway/Seletar Expressway) (TPE (CTE/SLE), and also between Tampines Expressway (Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway/Pan Island Expressway) (TPE (KPE/PIE)) and Seletar Link.

Additionally, the new flyover will support greater traffic due to a higher volume of motorists because of new developments in Punggol Town and Pulau Punggol Timor.

“Spanning an approximate road length of 1.05 km, the new flyover will provide an alternate route for motorists travelling from Punggol Town to SLE or CTE. It will also enhance connectivity for industrial developments on Pulau Punggol Timor, serving as a more direct route for vehicles heading to SLE or CTE.

In addition, the flyover will provide a connection to developments in Sengkang Town when the new Sengkang West Drive is completed,” the LTA said.

The agency added that informational and directional traffic signs will be put up to inform motorists as part of the preparations for the opening of the Seletar Link Flyover.

LTA advises motorists to plan their routes in advance and follow traffic signs on site to help them reach their destinations.

The LTA has also provided a map of the Seletar Link Flyover.

On Oct 30, 2023, the LTA also announced an alternate route via a new road interchange at Seletar Link and the TPE that motorists travelling from Punggol to the Seletar Expressway and Central Expressway would be able.

This new road interchange is expected to be completed by the second quarter of this year.

This includes making the TPE between the Jalan Kayu and Punggol West flyover wider to improve the flow of traffic flow and cater to the new developments at Pulau Punggol Timor.

Singapore’s MRT network this year will also be expanded, LTA recently announced, with the opening of the North East Line extension. The NELe will connect the Punggol MRT station to the new Punggol Coast MRT station. /TISG

