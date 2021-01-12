Love’s actually strong for the Biebers with new Instagram photos!

- Advertisement -

The Biebers have once again proven their love for each other is stronger than ever with their latest Instagram updates!

On Saturday, Jan. 9, Justin Bieber posted an adorable photo of him and his wife, Hailey Bieber, posing on the tarmac before jetting off to their vacay destination.

He captioned the post: “Life with u is so much better.”

Married for two years now, yet it seems their honeymoon phase isn’t ending soon, and that makes a lot of people happy for them!

While they’re enjoying this lovely getaway, Ms. Bieber herself posted a series of photos with her husband.

Look at the photo above. What a wholesome photo of them expressing their love, fun, and sun together!

To top it off, Mr. Bieber posted a couple of photos with his lovely wife on his Instagram feed too.

Can they get any cuter than this? Clearly Mr. Bieber doesn’t have to say much about this particular photo because everybody knows how much he loves her.

The only way to put it is the Biebers couldn’t have made it any clearer that their love is here to stay for a very long time.

In another Instagram, Justin shared an old video of Hailey as a child performing in the Nutcracker.

“If you didn’t know how cute my wife was already you will know after watching her tiny self in the nutcracker. My heart can’t take it.”