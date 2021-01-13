Adam Lambert, Yungblud and more in starry sound and vision masterpiece for David Bowie

- Advertisement -

To commemorate the fifth anniversary of late rock legend, David Bowie, artists Adam Lambert, Yungblud, Boy George, Duran Duran and more paid tribute during three hours of live-streamed sound and vision masterpiece held on January 9.

NME reports the delayed event ‘A Bowie Celebration‘ meant to take place on Bowie’s birthday, January 8 was unfortunately postponed for a day because of unforeseen circumstances.

Among the performers were Yungblud, who proudly shared a cover of Bowie’s ‘Life on Mars’ on Twitter with the caption: “it’s rare in this life that you meet someone who shaped your whole existence,” he captioned his tweet. “i felt like i was on a different planet last night. he was there and i was with him. it was truly one of the the greatest moments of my fookin life. thankyou for everything Starman.”

The following tribute performances took place at the Mike Garson fronted event, featuring Adam Lambert who performed ‘Starman’ and Boy George covered ‘Lady Grinning’ below!

On Friday (January 8), one of Bowie’s final collaborators says the narrative of ‘Blackstar’ being the legend’s farewell record is not true. He says Bowie was working on several album ideas before his passing.

Many speculated that ‘Blackstar’ is about Bowie ‘tackling his mortality’. This comes after his last album was released two days before his death back in January 2016.

Donny McCaslin, leader of the New York jazz ensemble on the final album, thought otherwise.

“There is the narrative of ‘Blackstar’ being this farewell, which I totally get. But that coexists with the fact that he was just so creative. He was planning on doing more,” McCaslin told NME.