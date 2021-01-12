Belinda Lee had a ‘K-drama’ moment

- Advertisement -

Singaporean artiste Belinda Lee may have had the best and sweet start to 2021 when her husband acted like a guardian angel to protect her during a downpour on New Year’s morning according to her Instagram post.

Lee shared the memorable moment with her followers on her Instagram account late last week.

On the very first day of the year, Lee, who is a morning person, had gotten up early for a run cut short by heavy rainfall. Lee was “completely drenched” from the unexpected downpour but luckily for her, salvation came as a “tall beautiful masked angel” who brought umbrellas to shield her.

The 43-year-old’s guardian angel is no other than her American architect husband, David Moore. That is how the first downpour of the year became an enviable “K-drama turned into reality” moment for Lee and Moore.

- Advertisement -

“Yes, I do believe in guardian angels on earth because I married one. Thank you for coming to my rescue, Angel David. You are truly the best husband in the world!” she gushed in her post. In October last year, Lee and David got married in a “cosy, casual and intimate wedding”.

Born on July 8, 1978, Belinda Lee Xin Yu is a Singaporean television host and actress. Lee left Mediacorp in 2016 at the end of her contract with the company.

She was prominently a full-time Mediacorp artiste from 2002 to 2016. She has hosted shows including Find Me a Singaporean, The Places We Live In (2013) and Somewhere Out There (2015). In 2014, she was appointed World Vision’s goodwill ambassador.

In 2015, she published her first English book; Larger Than Life: Celebrating The Human Spirit features ten extraordinary people who she met in her years spent hosting travel programmes, such as Find Me a Singaporean and The Places We Live In.

Lee was also an ambassador for several brands such as GINVERA, L’oreal Matrix Hair, Johnson & Johnson Healthy eye contact lens, Colorplay RF and Astalift Pure Collagen products. She has also won several awards for her acting.