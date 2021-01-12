Entertainment Celebrity Belinda Lee had a 'K-drama' moment

Belinda Lee had a ‘K-drama’ moment

Lee shared the memorable moment when her husband brought an umbrella to shield her from a downpour with her followers on her Instagram account late last week

Belinda Lee and her husband David Moore. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Singaporean artiste Belinda Lee may have had the best and sweet start to 2021 when her husband acted like a guardian angel to protect her during a downpour on New Year’s morning according to her Instagram post.

Lee shared the memorable moment with her followers on her Instagram account late last week.

On the very first day of the year, Lee, who is a morning person, had gotten up early for a run cut short by heavy rainfall. Lee was “completely drenched” from the unexpected downpour but luckily for her, salvation came as a “tall beautiful masked angel” who brought umbrellas to shield her.

The 43-year-old’s guardian angel is no other than her American architect husband, David Moore. That is how the first downpour of the year became an enviable “K-drama turned into reality” moment for Lee and Moore.

- Advertisement -

Belinda Lee and David Moore got married last October. Picture: Instagram

“Yes, I do believe in guardian angels on earth because I married one. Thank you for coming to my rescue, Angel David. You are truly the best husband in the world!” she gushed in her post. In October last year, Lee and David got married in a “cosy, casual and intimate wedding”.

Born on July 8, 1978, Belinda Lee Xin Yu is a Singaporean television host and actress. Lee left Mediacorp in 2016 at the end of her contract with the company.

She was prominently a full-time Mediacorp artiste from 2002 to 2016. She has hosted shows including Find Me a SingaporeanThe Places We Live In (2013) and Somewhere Out There (2015). In 2014, she was appointed World Vision’s goodwill ambassador.

In 2015, she published her first English book; Larger Than Life: Celebrating The Human Spirit features ten extraordinary people who she met in her years spent hosting travel programmes, such as Find Me a Singaporean and The Places We Live In.

Lee was also an ambassador for several brands such as GINVERA, L’oreal Matrix Hair, Johnson & Johnson Healthy eye contact lens, Colorplay RF and Astalift Pure Collagen products. She has also won several awards for her acting.

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Transport Minister makes an exception to reserve beloved Tuas Lamppost

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung has won praise online after he made an exception to an existing regulation in order to preserve a lamppost that was decorated by cyclists over the years. The Tuas Lamppost 1 holds a special place in the...
View Post
Featured News

Netizen vents frustration against TraceTogether in profanity-filled post

A Reddit-user had some harsh words to say after it was revealed that the police had access to TraceTogether data under the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) in spite of the Government’s earlier assurances that the data was used solely for contact-tracing...
View Post
Featured News

Biometrics expert and NUS Professor urges Govt to ensure TraceTogether data is used solely for contact tracing

National University of Singapore (NUS) Associate Professor and biometrics expert, Dr Terence Sim Mong Cheng has urged the Government to reverse its decision to allow the police to obtain Trace Together (TT) data for serious criminal cases. The Government had initially said...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore