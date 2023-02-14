Lone monitor lizard samurai warrior surrounded by otter ninja gang, fends off sneak attacks with tail slap

SINGAPORE — A recent video captured a rare animal sighting of a water monitor lizard being circled by a group of otters. The video has fascinated viewers.

An online user on Sunday (Feb 12) took to social media to share a very well-taken video that caught a group of otters surrounding a water monitor lizard. “This video was taken on 11th Jan 2023 morning,” the post read. “There were two water monitors at first, but one of them swam off to a distance. This water monitor stayed put and the otters circled it for a while, swam off to find food or join the bigger group of otters, and then came back again. They eventually left it alone.”

Many online users left messages of shared fascination over the animal sighting. “That tail sweep is no joking matter,” wrote one.

“Otters (are) like gangsters, cowards against someone who stands up for themself,” wrote another. Still, a third said, “I can imagine the monitor lizard going, ‘TSK!’ the Singaporean way, as it swiped its tail at the otters.”

A fourth commented, “This is (the) natural behaviour of otters. Proof that (they are) an invasive species and monitor lizards are part of their food chain.” To this, another social media user responded, “Both are native animals. Otters don’t eat monitor lizards. But monitor lizards may attack otter pups.”

Other netizens, however, were fascinated by the cameraman’s skills and commented on the netizen on producing such a steady video.

