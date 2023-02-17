Crows to be trapped & euthanized, nests removed, after this week’s attacks in Bishan

SINGAPORE — Following a series of attacks on people in Bishan starting last week, crows’ nests will be removed and the birds will be trapped and euthanized in order to reduce the crow population at Block 110 Bishan Street 12.

The National Parks Board (NParks) is working together with the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council to carry out the reduction of crows. According to the group director of wildlife management at NParks, Dr Adrian Loo, the situation has been monitored since Feb 7.

Photos of crows swooping down on people have been circulating online of late, with some crows grabbing people’s hair or landing on people’s heads as they were walking down a path.

On Feb 14 (Tuesday), Shin Min Daily News reported that 10 people had been attacked by crows within 20 minutes near Block 110 Bishan Street 12 on the previous day.

Dr Loo is quoted in The Straits Times as calling the crows an “invasive species” and a “threat” to native biodiversity.

“House crows are not native and are an invasive species in Singapore, posing a threat to our native biodiversity… Additionally, they are particularly protective of their young and may attack when the chicks are in the nest or when they sense that their young are threatened,” he added.

In order to control the urban crow population, the public has been discouraged from giving them food and has also been advised to dispose of food properly.

But culling the crow population through shooting was already carried out in the past.

Just three years ago, after people were attacked by crows at Block 642 Desker Road, the birds were culled by shooting.

Now, however, Dr Loo said NParks has been utilising techniques that are science-based and suitable, including changing their habitats (pruning trees) and removing their food sources (warning people not to feed them and telling them to dispose of food waste properly.)

The public has been warned via posters in lifts and through house visits to desist from giving food to the birds, a joint outreach project of NParks with the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council, its residents’ committees and the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The following is part of NParks’ advisory on what to do when a crow attacks. “If you are being attacked, take an alternate route and avoid dense trees where crows are roosting. Crows have facial recognition abilities and are able to remember your face and target a particular person. It is best to avoid the area they are protecting.”

For the removal of crow nests when people encounter any crow-related issues in their neighbourhood, they should contact AVS at 1800 -476-1600 or through their online feedback form at https://www.avs.gov.sg/feedback. /TISG

