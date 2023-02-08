‘Anyone else seeing a lot of these mosquito-like insects around?’ — Singaporean asks for bug advice

SINGAPORE — In today’s rare animal sighting news, an online user has turned to an online forum to ask Singaporeans if they also see a certain type of insect a lot.

A netizen took to an online forum on Monday (Feb 6) to ask Singaporeans about an insect that looks like a cross between a spider and a large mosquito. “Anyone else seeing a lot of these mosquito-like-looking insects around?” the netizen asked. A picture of the insect was also attached to the post.

In response to the thread, many others helped to identify the insect. While a few supposed it could be a water strider, a handful identified it as a cranefly.

“Water strider,” said one. “(It) usually breeds a lot when it comes to the rainy season, damp areas, etc…(it’s) harmless to humans, and doesn’t bite. But (they’re) friggin annoying when they camp inside my toilets. I usually just spray them with the shower head or bidet and off they go into the drainage.”

However, another argued, “It’s not a water strider as those have four long legs and two short front legs used to grab prey. It’s also sturdier built. It’s likely to be a species of crane fly.”

Despite many not being keen on spotting the insects, one netizen pointed out, “I read somewhere they are good against mosquitos.”

Another even said that for some elders, the insects have a supernatural significance, saying, “The elders call them Zhui mang. They are supplements for your hidden household members: Shin Lang.”

