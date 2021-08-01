Li Quan becomes first-time dad at 52

- Advertisement -

On July 27, Chinese singer Li Quan dropped a bombshell when he announced on Weibo that he became a father for the first time.

Li Quan, 52, posted two photos on the social media platform. One of the photos featured a sleeping baby while another one showed Li Quan striking the same pose as the baby. “The second wave is following [in the footsteps] of the first,” he wrote.

Li Quan’s post did not have much information but netizens quickly deduced that this must be the Chinese singer’s way of announcing that he has become a father. According to 8days.sg, the post surprised everyone as Li Quan was not known to be in a relationship, at least, to the public. Celebrity friends of the star like Chinese singer Ding Wei appeared to have been kept in the dark, with the singer commenting: “Wow, your skill when it comes to keeping a secret [is amazing], congrats.”

People scrambled to find out more details about Li Quan’s bundle of joy, writing that the baby appeared to be less than a month old. Younger audiences will probably know Li Quan who made his singing debut in 1995, for his appearance on singing competition Singer in 2018, where he competed against singers like Wang Feng, Angela Chang and Jessie J.

Li Quan also produced songs for singers like Vicki Zhao, Mavis Fan and Alex To. At this year’s Golden Melody Awards, the singer is nominated for Best Mandarin Album and Best Mandarin Male Singer. The ceremony will take place on August 21. He may be in showbiz for over two decades but the singer has always kept his love life under wraps.

The only relationship he went public with was when he dated Chinese host Ke Lan. They dated for seven years before splitting up in 2007.

