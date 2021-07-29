Girls’ Generation to appear on tvN variety show as a full group

- Advertisement -

Seoul — K-pop band Girls’ Generation will be making an appearance on You Quiz on the Block.

News1 reported on July 28 that all the eight members and their agencies are discussing with the tvN variety show to make a full-group appearance.

In response to the report, a source from the program confirmed, “The eight members of Girls’ Generation are appearing on [“You Quiz on the Block”] as a full group,” and added that schedules are being sorted out to determine a date for the recording. It will be the band’s first broadcast together as a full group since 2017 when some of the members left SM Entertainment.

- Advertisement -

The upcoming show is expected to be especially meaningful as Girls’ Generation celebrates its 14th anniversary in August, as reported by Soompi.

Girls’ Generation also known as SNSD, is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group is composed of eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun. Originally a nine-piece, Jessica departed from the group in September 2014. Among the prominent South Korean figures and most popular K-pop groups worldwide, Girls’ Generation has earned numerous accolades and the honorific nickname “The Nation’s Girl Group” in their home country.

Girls’ Generation debuted on August 5, 2007, with the single “Into the New World” from their eponymous Korean album. The group rose to fame in 2009 with the single “Gee”, which claimed the top spot on KBS’s Music Bank for a record-breaking nine consecutive weeks and was Melon’s most popular song of the 2000s decade.

The group consolidated their popularity in Asia with follow-up singles “Genie”, “Oh!”, and “Run Devil Run”, which were released between mid-2009 and early 2010. Their second Korean studio album, Oh! (2010), won the Golden Disc award for Album of the Year (Disk Daesang), making the group the first and only female act to win the Album Daesang./TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg