Letter to the Editor: Media, MOM & NTUC on Work Place Discrimination? What about thousands who lost jobs from refusing vaccination?

Photo: Unsplash/Chris Barbalis (for illustration purposes only)

“Do a survey if Govt dares on real people in the street and ask what they think.” — Disgusted Citizen, Letter to the Editor

By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor,

I don’t understand what and why the media and MOM, NTUC are talking about workplace discrimination when they miss the elephant in the room and woods for the forest.

What about the tens of thousands of employees who lost their jobs due to a voluntary choice not to take the jab?

Are they not hypocritical and hollow words?

Have lost total faith and feel a sense of disgust in these public institutions.

Do a survey if Govt dares on real people in the street and ask what they think.

Disgusted Citizen

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore

Unvaccinated staff barred from returning to workplace even with negative COVID-19 test

