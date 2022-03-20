Letter to the Editor: Media, MOM & NTUC on Work Place Discrimination? What about thousands who lost jobs from refusing vaccination?

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

I don’t understand what and why the media and MOM, NTUC are talking about workplace discrimination when they miss the elephant in the room and woods for the forest.

What about the tens of thousands of employees who lost their jobs due to a voluntary choice not to take the jab?

Are they not hypocritical and hollow words?

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore

