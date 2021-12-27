Unvaccinated staff barred from returning to workplace even with negative COVID-19 test

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Even if they present a negative pre-event testing (PET) result, unvaccinated employees will no longer be allowed to return to the workplace from Jan 15, 2022, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (Dec 26).

In its approach to managing the Covid-19 Omicron variant, authorities are adjusting safety measures, such as cancelling the previously announced PET concession for unvaccinated individuals who wish to return to work from January 2022.

“Following the review and discussion with tripartite partners, we have decided to remove the PET concession for unvaccinated persons to return to the workplace from Jan 15, 2022,” said MOH in a press release.

Meanwhile, workers who are partially vaccinated and have taken at least one dose of the vaccine will be granted a grace period until Jan 31, 2022, to complete their vaccination regime.

“We will also open applications for a second round of free antigen rapid test (ART) kit distribution for workplaces not on mandatory rostered routine testing (RRT) to implement voluntary weekly testing for two months,” said MOH.

This will facilitate early identification of cases and reduce workplace transmission as more return to their workplaces, MOH noted.

Stricter measures for work pass applications

In addition to the enhanced workforce vaccination measures, new applications for and the renewal of existing long-term passes, work passes, and permanent residences will require the individual to be vaccinated beginning Feb 1, 2022.

MOH highlighted that upon application, employers of work pass holders will be required to make a declaration indicating that their employees and their dependents are fully vaccinated upon arrival in Singapore.

The pass holders will then verify their certificates by uploading the document to the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority’s (ICA) Vaccination Check Portal system.

Those without digital vaccination status certificates are required to present the hard copy to airlines, ferry operators or the checkpoint before boarding.

Individuals who fail to present the necessary documentation will be denied boarding or entry into Singapore unless they possess valid exemptions.

Upon arrival, the pass holders must update their vaccination records in the National Immunisation Registry (NIR). They have 30 days to undergo and show a positive serology test result taken at a Public Health Preparedness Clinic, said MOH in a Channel News Asia report.

If they test negative, they must complete their full vaccination regimen in Singapore or risk having their passes revoked.

Children under 12 years old are exempt from the vaccination requirement, while those aged 12 to below 18 need to declare a complete vaccination status after arrival.

Exemptions can be given to pass holder medically ineligible for vaccination but must submit a doctor’s memo during application and undergo a medical review upon arrival.

Vaccination status verification for other pass applications

The vaccination status of new permanent residence, long-term visit pass and student’s pass applicants will be verified during the issuance process, said MOH, noting their vaccination records will be updated in the NIR.

If the individual is not registered in the NIR, they need to complete the full vaccination process in Singapore before pass or status issuance.

MOH noted that those medically ineligible for the vaccine and children younger than 12 years old are exempt from this requirement.

In response to the announcement, members of the public found the decision to be “unfair” and “pushing the unvaccinated to a corner.”

Others wondered if employers will be mandated to terminate those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated following the adjustments. /TISG

