Letter to the Editor: Injustice to manual workers

“How long can he work this backbreaking job? In today’s modern Singapore, even food delivery riders use electric bikes. And major corporations like SembCorp should invest in the proper equipment for their workers, not just fully focusing on profits.” — Calvin Yong, Letter to the Editor

By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor,

These are photos I took yesterday afternoon around the Central Business District (CBD). It was a really pitiful sight, especially with many foreigners and young people enjoying the nice afternoon in CBD.

I observed this middle age cleaner in SembCorp uniform riding a heavy tricycle along the busy road with many traffic lights, stopping and starting peddling again. How long can he work this backbreaking job?

In today’s modern Singapore, even food delivery riders use electric bikes. We should encourage our employers, in this case, SembCorp, to properly equip our workers that are in line with first-world standards at least. Properly equipped to perform the job, especially for the lowest ordinary workers.

I share this hoping that you can use this to impact change to help our workers. While this person looks local, I believe that we should be fair to all workers in Singapore, local or foreign. And major corporations like SembCorp should invest in the proper equipment for their workers, not just fully focusing on profits.

Best Regards

Calvin Yong

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore. 

