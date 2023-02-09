Man asks if ‘working in Singapore as a Black man’ is safe from discrimination, but gets called out as racist by netizens instead

SINGAPORE — A man on Reddit asked about discrimination in Singapore, claiming to be a black man who had received a job offer in one of the business development districts. He asked if he should accept the offer.

Many local platform users answered in good faith, assuring him of Singapore’s multicultural society and telling him he would be safe. However, other Reddit users began to probe into the posts of /u/black_linux_guy, discovering that he appears to discriminate against others based on race. They swiftly condemned his racism, to the point that the account was deleted.

The saga began when the following question was posted on Wednesday (Feb 8) on r/askSingapore.

“Working in Singapore as a Black man

I got a wicked job offer in one of the business development districts here in Singapore and I’m excited to go to such a well developed country but I fear discrimination and societal rejection. Should I accept this offer or stay in my country?”

Many Reddit users told him he would be fine in Singapore.

“The most you’re going to get is lots of curious stares; the deeper you go into heartland areas, the more stares you’ll likely get. But almost all of it would just be out of curiosity since Blacks are a little rare here,” wrote one. “I’ve seen quite a few Black/AA people in SG over the years and they all look happy/chill/well-adjusted. Be it working out at the gym, strolling in CBD area or grocery-shopping, I haven’t seen any reactions or animosity from Singaporeans.

In a work setting, I’d imagine that your colleagues would certainly not mind/even be interested to know you better,” answered another.

One Reddit user wrote that the post owner would be “Definitely more safer (sic) from hate crimes over here. No guns to worry about.”

And one chimed in, “I think the black population in Singapore is growing. Plus Singapore is by nature a multicultural city, so the diversity is nothing to raise eyebrows over. And the local population is friendly to foreigners.”

However, some Reddit users who dove deeper began to discover unsavoury truths about the post owner.

The account, posts, and comments of /u/black_linux_guy have since been deleted. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg