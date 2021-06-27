Leo Ku and wife take turns to care for their sleepwalking son

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Parenthood is not as easy as it seems and here is something you can relate to.

Hong Kong actor-singer Leo Ku, 48, and his wife Lorraine Chan, 52, have been devoted parents ever since their one-year-old son Kuson was born.

However, the couple noticed a worrying habit with their toddler recently. Ku revealed that his son has been sleepwalking. The toddler not only sits up when he is asleep but he has also stood up in his cot in the middle of the night, according to 8days.sg.

Ku and Chan are undoubtedly worried about Kuson’s behaviour and they have been taking turns to stay up all night to care for their son. In 2014, the couple got married after dating for two decades and were trying for a baby for years. Only when Chan turned 50 was the couple successful. Ku then took a leave of absence from work as he wanted to be with his wife throughout her pregnancy. Late last year Kuson finally came into the picture and since then the couple has been devoting their time to look after him.

The actor-singer revealed that looking after his son is “extremely tiring” but it is also rewarding at the same time as the thought of his son immediately cheers him up. The actor-singer, who has put aside his career since welcoming the new addition to the family, shared that his favourite memories of Kuson are of the first time he said ‘Daddy’ and ‘I love you’ to him.

Born August 18, 1972, Leo Ku Kui-kei is a Hong Kong Cantopop and Mandopop singer, actor, TV host, model, cartoonist, MV director, and producer and designer. He employs falsetto as a singing technique and was named as one of the “Five Fresh Tigers of TVB”.

Joining TVB in 1991, Ku has released over 35 albums and he has won nearly 300 male singer and music awards over the course of his career.

In addition to Ku’s career in Hong Kong, between 2000 and 2003, he played the male lead in two television drama series in mainland China, Romance in the Rain and My Fair Princess III: Heavenly Earth./TISGFollow us on Social Media

