Angelababy who weighs just 45kg wins eating competition at variety show

Taipei — Celebrities often go on extreme diets because they are pressured to look good all the time. However, there are some who manage to maintain their slim figures while eating whatever they want.

Angelababy, 32, is one of the lucky ones. The beauty once shared that she weighs just 44.9kg, which together with her 1.59m height, actually makes her underweight according to her BMI. With that in mind, don’t be tricked into thinking she eats little.

According to 8days.sg, Angelababy showed in the latest episode of the Chinese variety programme Keep Running, despite her trim figure, she has an appetite bigger than those of her male co-stars. The cast members were treated to a very hearty breakfast during the episode. Only when everyone finished their meal that the production team told them that it was a competition all along and that they will be ranked according to how many mouthfuls of food they ate.

Surprisingly, Angelababy was the winner who devoured a whopping 49 mouthfuls of food, or three bowls of wonton soup. Another female guest, Chinese singer Kyulkyung only had five mouthfuls. After the episode aired, netizens went on social media to express their shock and envy at how the mother-of-one is able to eat so much without putting on weight. Haters also targeted at Angelababy, accusing her of only pretending to eat so much.

Nevertheless, it has been noted that there are several pieces of ‘evidence’ that showed there was no foul play involved. Angelababy can clearly be seen chewing on camera and her co-stars also made fun of her for hiccupping, a reaction that supposedly proves that she was actually swallowing her food.

Being naturally thin is not a bed of roses for Angelababy. The actress previously shared that her inability to gain weight is a genetic condition inherited from her mother. She also has health issues like anaemia and low blood pressure. Angelababy has to rely on consuming vitamins because of this so that she will be in the right physical condition to work.

