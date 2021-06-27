Entertainment Celebrity TWICE's Tsuyu and Ady An contribute equipment and money to help Taiwan...

TWICE’s Tsuyu and Ady An contribute equipment and money to help Taiwan with COVID-19

Besides Hsu, Taiwanese model Janet Chia and actress Ady An have been busy organising donation drives recently

TWICE's Tzuyu donated 50 respirators. Picture: Instagram

Taipei — Since the pandemic started, celebrities such as Dee Hsu have lent a hand to fight against COVID-19.

Besides Hsu, Taiwanese model Janet Chia and actress have been busy organising drives recently, calling on their celebrity friends to donate much-needed funds, in order to procure medical supplies for Taiwan’s hospitals.

Chia shared on media recently that after collating the latest donations, she had managed to donate a total of 176 powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR) to the hospitals in Taiwan as part of her second donation drive.

The PAPR is used to protect healthcare workers from contaminated air while they are at work. According to 8days.sg, Korean TWICE’s Tzuyu is among the list of donors. Chia said that the Taiwanese singer managed to get into contact with her through Taiwanese host Matilda Tao because she “wanted to do a little something to help Taiwan”.

“The adorable Tzuyu donated a total of 50 PAPR devices in one go, she’s really too kind”, Chia wrote. She also added that Tzuyu, who celebrated her 22nd birthday on June 14, said that this was “part of her birthday wish”.

Ady An raised SGD295k to purchase medical supplies. Picture: Instagram

Besides Tzuyu, Chia also donated 46 devices while Tao and her husband Li Liren donated 20 devices. Hsu, who was previously condemned by netizens for “donating too little” to Chia’s previous donation drive, also donated another 20 devices.

As for An who is currently based in Macau with her billionaire husband Levo Chen, she has mobilised her own friends and family to help out for her donation drive. An shared on Instagram that she had asked her father, who is currently in Taiwan to help source for PAPR devices to buy.

An said that there is currently a shortage of these devices in Taiwan and that is why they only manage to procure 149 devices after an extensive search. She then bought another 61 devices to ship over, together with 210 sets of hoods so that the machines can be used by two front-liners at the same time. According to China Times, An had raised a total of NT$6.14mil (SGD295,000) through her donation drive.

